Wilfred Barnes crowned first-ever Supreme Domino Masters Series winner Loop Jamaica

Wilfred Barnes created history as the first-ever winner of the inaugural Supreme Domino Masters Series, clinching the esteemed title of National Domino Champion and earning a prize of $1 million.

The thrilling grand finale unfolded on Sunday at the Chinese Benevolent Association headquarters located on Old Hope Road.

“It means a lot to me to know that despite my late registration, I emerged victorious in this event,” expressed Barnes, reflecting on four rounds of electrifying gameplay. “Being crowned domino champion and representing Jamaica fills me with immense happiness and pride. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to all my domino fans, especially those who have continuously motivated me throughout the day.”

Barnes further acknowledged the unwavering support of his fans, stating, “Your encouragement played a pivotal role in my success. The inspiration truly carried me through the challenging stages. I also commend my competitors for creating a formidable environment. I had to maintain focus, carefully calculate each move, and strategically position my pieces.”

Tennay Burton, the finalist who fell short of victory, secured a cash prize of $500,000, while Romane Savage claimed third place, earning $250,000. Stefan Cooper secured the fourth spot, taking home a prize of $100,000.

Dwayne Tulloch, the senior vice president of retail and customer operations at Supreme Ventures Limited, expressed his delight and highlighted the company’s commitment to empowering individuals and giving back.

“From the very beginning, our mission has been to give back to the communities we serve through one of Jamaica’s favorite pastimes, and this event exemplifies that commitment,” stated Tulloch. “We are elated to witness the crowning of Wilfred Barnes as our first champion and awarding him the million-dollar grand prize. Our belief in creating winners every day is affirmed through this championship.”