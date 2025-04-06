Williams explains how the 2025/26 Budget will be funded Jamaica Debates Commission now focused on coming General Elections Gov't to unveil plan to acquire land for large housing projects - PM Prince and Campbell finish 6th and 7th in 60mh final at World Indoors Crime rates plummet in Area One Police Network – senior cop Loop Lens: All aboard the retro express at La Vie!
World News

Will anyone face justice for the Rafah ambulance convoy attack? 

06 April 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Video from a dead victim’s phone shows how Israeli forces attacked an ambulance convoy in Gaza last month, killing 15 Palestinian emergency workers.

It also shows that Israeli statements about the attack were false.

Will anyone face justice?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

William Schabas – professor of international law at Middlesex University

Toby Cadman – international human rights lawyer

Michael Mansfield – international human rights lawyer

 

Support us

Related News

25 March 2025

Coastal warning issued after magnitude 6.7 quake hits off New Zealand 

20 March 2025

Will diplomacy end the conflict in eastern DRC? 

13 March 2025

Syria’s al-Sharaa signs temporary constitution 

13 March 2025

Iran bets big on gold as it weathers Trump turmoil 