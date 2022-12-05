William Knibb student gets 4 years, 10 months for killing schoolmate Loop Jamaica

The male student who was charged with the fatal stabbing of his 16-year-old William Knibb Memorial High schoolmate, Kamal Hall, and who pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter last month, was sentenced to four years and 10 months in prison when he appeared in the St James Circuit Court on Monday.

The matter was transferred to the St James Circuit Court after the Trelawny Circuit Court ended last month.

The accused teen, whose identity is being withheld due to him being a juvenile, appeared in the Trelawny Circuit Court on Thursday, December 1 for sentencing, which was postponed until Monday,

The sentence was handed down by presiding High Court Judge, Justice Andrea Thomas.

In arriving at the sentence, the judge considered, among other things, the age of the convict and his early guilty plea.

Reports are that the two schoolboys were engaged in a confrontation, allegedly over a ‘guard’ ring, at the Trelawny-based school during the lunch break on Monday, March 21 this year.

The argument escalated into a fight, and a knife was brought into play, and used to inflict stab wounds to Hall, who was a footballer on the school’s daCosta Cup team.

The injured student was rushed to the Falmouth Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

The attacker was later arrested, and was subsequently charged.

He was represented in court by attorney, House Speaker and South Trelawny Member of Parliament (MP), Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert.