Williams cites benefits of partnerships in transforming public sector

Finance and the Public Service Minister, Fayval Williams, has cited the crucial role of meaningful partnerships in the quest to achieve a transformed public sector as it evolves with the use of technology.

Speaking at the Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA) Long Service Awards Ceremony at King's House in St Andrew on Wednesday, Williams said the partnerships will be fostered with and within various ministries, departments and agencies.

She praised the awardees and the civil service at large for the levels of commitment to continuously improve the efficiency of the services that are being offered.

"These awardees, and our civil service at large, committed and continue to commit to continuously improving the efficiency of the service which they provide," she said.

The minister also highlighted the importance of embracing technology and adapting to the shifting landscape of business.

"And as we continue to evolve using technology and embracing the general shift in how business is conducted, we continue to require and lean on meaningful partnerships with and within various ministries, departments and agencies to truly be able to achieve a transformed public sector," Williams indicated.

She also commended the public sector for its proactive approach to tackling crisis situations.

"Amidst the many challenges and uncertainties we face domestically and globally, our public service continues to make profound decisions and be agile and responsive at a scale and pace appropriate to tackling crises effectively and, in so doing, we have learnt many lessons and substantially upgraded our national resilience," she said.

The ceremony recognised the dedication of 497 civil servants who have each served the public sector for 25 years or more.