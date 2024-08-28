Williams labels teen believed killed in shark attack as quiet student

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Williams labels teen believed killed in shark attack as quiet student
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Repair cost for 362 schools damaged by Beryl now over $3 billion

World U20 Championships: Jade-Ann Dawkins into triple jump final

World U20 Championships: Alana Reid wins gold in women’s 100m

Williams labels teen believed killed in shark attack as quiet student

Another earthquake felt locally

Retired Reggae Girl helps FIFA create guide for pregnant players

MOHW dismisses ‘fake’ reports of babies on chairs at Linstead Hospital

OUR directs JPS to reverse hefty light bills via Sept rebates – MSETT

World U20 Championships: Two Jamaicans through to 400m hurdles semis

16-year-old girl gone missing in Westmoreland

Wednesday Aug 28

25°C
Jamaica News

Says phenomenon of shark attacks are rare in Jamaica, with possibly only 13 such situations reported locally over the years

Loop News

2 hrs ago

Fayval Williams (file photo)

Education and Youth Minister Fayval Williams has expressed condolences to the friends and family of 16-year-old Jahmarie Reid who is believed to have died from a shark attack while he was spearfishing at sea off the coast of Falmouth, Trelawny.

Reid, a student of William Knibb Memorial High School in the parish, was expected to matriculate into grade 11 when school reopened on September 2.

In using her address at Wednesday’s post-Cabinet press briefing to reflect on Jahmarie’s life, the minister said she understands that he loved fishing.

Jahmarie Reid

“He’s remembered as a quiet student who didn’t give any trouble. May his soul rest in peace,” said Williams.

She added that the “phenomenon” of shark attacks is very rare in the Jamaican context.

“If you look up the records for Jamaica actually, there may only have been 13 such situations in 200 years in Jamaica, so this is a very unusual occurrence,” Williams suggested.

Jahmarie’s mutilated body, with head and a hand missing, was fished from the sea on Tuesday morning after he went missing on Monday.

The police are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination to precisely establish the cause of the youngster’s death.  

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Repair cost for 362 schools damaged by Beryl now over $3 billion

Sport

World U20 Championships: Jade-Ann Dawkins into triple jump final

Sport

World U20 Championships: Alana Reid wins gold in women’s 100m

More From

Jamaica News

16-year-old girl gone missing in Westmoreland

An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 16-year-old Meisha Cooper of Hatfield district, Smithfield, Westmoreland, who has been missing since Tuesday, August 27.
She is of brown co

See also

Sport

World U20 Championships: Alana Reid wins gold in women’s 100m

Jamaica opened its medal count at the 2024 World Athletics Under 20 Championships in Lima, Peru onTuesday evening when national junior record holder Alana Reid struck gold in the women’s 100m final.

Sport

World U20 Championships: Day 2 Schedule for Jamaicans

Thirteen Jamaicans will be in action today at the 2024 World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Lima, Peru.
Three of the 13 – Alana Reid, Gary Card and Deandre Daley – will contest the women’s and

Jamaica News

Another earthquake felt locally

The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies (UWI) has reported that a light earthquake was felt in Jamaica at 12:30 pm on Tuesday, August 27.
The epicentre of the earthquake was approx

Jamaica News

PM says he’s not ‘concerned’, but ‘happy’ for Clarke’s IMF promotion

Says JLP has ‘diverse leadership pool’ to fill vacancy; hints at the need to  recruit talents for party and Gov’t 

Sport

Uruguayan footballer Juan Izquierdo dies after collapsing in match

SAO PAULO (AP) — Uruguayan soccer player Juan Izquierdo died today at a hospital in Brazil five days after collapsing during a game at Sao Paulo. He was 27.
Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo sa

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols