Williams mourns suspected murder of former senior educator | Loop Jamaica

Williams mourns suspected murder of former senior educator
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Holness calls on nation to be wary of ‘false prophets’ while

Senate set to examine Road Traffic Regulations

#MotivationalMondays: Oran Green races towards his dreams

Jamaica jumpstarts renewable thrust with GOJ electric vehicle trial

Bring the Kids! Family, budget-friendly resorts for your wedding

Men on bike ditch gun in escape bid in St Catherine

Looming Musk-Twitter legal battle hammers company shares

#WeddingWeek: UK couple shares wedding experience in Saint Lucia

Three charges, days in the ‘slammer’ after ‘gun assault on girlfriend’

2 hrs ago

Fayval Williams

Education Minister Fayval Williams has expressed shock and sadness at the suspected murder of former Principal of the St Ann-based Ferncourt High School, Sharon Kelly-Stair.

Williams, in a statement, noted that initial reports suggest that Kelly-Stair was killed sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning.

“It appears that the 71-year-old former educator was robbed then killed at her home in the Bobo Hills area of Bull Bay, St Andrew,” said Williams.

“This is another unfathomable act of brutality that just leaves us numb with anger and bewilderment. Mrs Kelly-Stair gave so much of her time to moulding the minds and character of young Jamaicans and it is very, very sad to see that this should have happened to her in her twilight years,” added Williams.

Kelly-Stair joined the staff of Ferncourt High School as a teacher of mathematics in 1977. She acted as principal between 1981 and 1987 before going on to serve as principal between 1988 and 1993.

She then went to the National Council on Education as its first Executive Director.

The education minister is appealing to anyone with information that can help the police with their investigations to share this as quickly as possible

