Williams urges teachers to be resolute amid ‘menace.. violent attacks’ | Loop Jamaica

Education and Youth Minister, Fayval Williams, is urging the nation’s teachers to remain resolute in the face of what she described as “lewd, crude and highly unacceptable behaviours from some students”.

Williams’ comments were in clear reference to one of the latest incidents, a now viral social media video earlier this week, which depicted a female teacher at Tivoli Gardens High School in West Kingston being assaulted by a male student. The senior teacher sustained injuries from the encounter, and had to seek medical attention, while the student has been slapped with charges and is to appear in court later this month.

“I know it must be severely demotivating for our teachers who have to deal with the rising menace of violent attacks on them by some students who are demonstrating serious signs of anti-social and other types of maladjustments,” said Williams on Wednesday.

She added that: “I know it must be disheartening to see videos on social media with students exhibiting behaviours that are totally inconsistent with what they are being taught within the precincts of the classroom. I urge our teachers not to lose faith and the positive motivation for nation-building, which caused most of you to enter the education sector.”

In encouraging teachers to draw on their reserves at present, the education minister said: “We are in a fight against powerful influences in our society that are leading our children astray. Some of these influencers glorify vice as virtue, and prop up disrespect as something to celebrate. We cannot allow these forces to nullify the good deeds of education stakeholders who are working to see the children of this country thrive and realise their full potential.”

She reiterated her call for parents to give greater supervision to their children at present, and to use the services of various Government agencies that offer assistance to children and parents in need of help.