Williamsville man’s home and car destroyed in suspected arson attack

A 45-year-old fabricator from Williamsville lost his home and vehicle in a suspected arson attack on Sunday night.

Police said the incident occurred around 10:30pm on June 8, while the man was asleep inside his home.

He was awakened by crackling sounds outside and observed his red Hyundai Elantra, valued at $65,000 and parked in front of his home, on fire.

He also reported seeing two men of mixed descent, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, with dark brown complexions and low hairstyles, dressed in dark clothing, throwing objects at his house. The structure was quickly engulfed in flames.

As the victim attempted to seek help from neighbours, he heard several explosions. He did not report any injuries.

Officers, including PC Maurice, responded to the report along with FSSO Hernandez and fire personnel from the Mon Repos Fire Station, who extinguished the blaze. Both the house and the vehicle were completely destroyed.

Crime Scene Investigators were informed, and checks for CCTV footage in the area are ongoing.

PC Narace is continuing investigations.