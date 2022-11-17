Wimbledon relaxes all-white clothing rule for women Loop Jamaica

Wimbledon relaxes all-white clothing rule for women
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Thursday Nov 17

Barbora Krejcikova, top right, and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic, celebrate after beating China’s Shuai Zhang, bottom left, and Belgium’s Elise Mertens during the final of the women’s doubles at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, on July 10, 2022. Wimbledon is relaxing its requirement for all-white clothing to allow female players to wear colored undershorts to be more comfortable on their periods. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File).

LONDON (AP) — Wimbledon is relaxing its requirement for all-white clothing to allow female players to wear coloured undershorts to be more comfortable on their periods.

Wimbledon’s strict policy about all-white attire for players is one of the best-known features of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament, but the All England Club said it decided to update the rules after discussions “with the WTA, clothing manufacturers and medical teams on how best to support women and girls competing at the championships.”

The new rules state that women can now “wear solid, mid/dark-coloured undershorts provided they are no longer than their shorts or skirt.”

All other requirements for clothing and accessories remain unchanged, including the stipulation that “competitors must be dressed in suitable tennis attire that is almost entirely white.”

“We are committed to supporting the players and listening to their feedback as to how they can perform at their best,” said Sally Bolton, the chief executive of the All England Club. “It is our hope that this rule adjustment will help players focus purely on their performance by relieving a potential source of anxiety.”

The All England Club also said Wimbledon recorded its second-highest ever profit of 47.1 million ($55.5 million) in 2022, which trailed behind only 2019. Of that, 90% will be distributed to the Lawn Tennis Association “for the benefit of British tennis.”

