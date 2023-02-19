Windies women edge Pakistan, keep World Cup hope alive

Black Immigrant Daily News

Sports

West Indies’ batter Shemaine Campbelle – via ICC

West Indies women sealed a narrow three-run victory over Pakistan in their final ICC Women’s T20 World Cup group match at Boland Park in South Africa on Sunday.

The result was the maroon’s second win in four matches in group two. They are now tied on four points with second-placed India, who boast a higher net run rate and a game in hand against already eliminated Ireland.

West Indies have played all their matches and now remain dependent on table proppers Ireland crushing India to hopefully squeeze into the semi-final round. Only the top two teams from each group advance.

Batting first, West Indies were kept at bay by Pakistan’s bowlers and could only get to 116/6 from their 20 overs. Opener Rashada Williams top scored with 32 runs while Shemaine Campbell (22) and skipper Hayley Matthews (20) also chipped in. Nida Dar was Pakistan’s top bowler with 2/13.

In their turn at the crease, Pakistan were also restricted by good spells from the maroon bowlers. Needing 17 from the final over to win, Pakistan’s Fatima Sana struck a boundary off Shamilia Connell’s first delivery and hit a single off the other to put Aliya Riaz on strike.

Riaz reduced the chase by hitting Connell for two consecutive boundaries but was then bowled by the pacer with four runs required from the final ball.

New batter Omaima Sohail could only grab a leg bye from the last delivery which sealed a win for the Caribbean team.

West Indies lost their first match against England and then against India last week, but bounced back to beat Ireland by six wickets on Friday.

So far, only group one and two leaders Australia and England have already qualified for the semis.

NewsAmericasNow.com