Windies Women suffer 8-wicket defeat to Australia, lose ODI series 2-0 Loop Jamaica

West Indies Women suffered an eight-wicket defeat to Australia in the third One Day International (ODI) at Junction Oval in Australia on Saturday to lose the three-match series 2-0.

The West Indies Women were sent in to bat first and encountered difficulties against a disciplined Australian bowling attack, managing only 103 runs in 31.4 overs.

Annabel Sutherland was the standout performer among the Australian bowlers, securing three wickets for 23 runs from four overs. Kim Garth (2-14), Alana King (2-20), and Tahlia McGrath (2-10) also contributed with two wickets each.

Australia comfortably reached the target with 106 for two, leaving 34.3 overs to spare.

The foundation for this victory was laid by a 57-run opening partnership between Phoebe Litchfield and captain Alyssa Healy, who scored 32 off 27 and 27 off 29 balls, respectively.

Ellyse Perry (29 not out) and Beth Mooney (11 not out) sealed the win in just 15.3 overs.

Veteran Stafanie Taylor was called upon to bowl her first over when Australia needed just 14 runs for victory. Perry and Healy swiftly took 15 runs off three deliveries from Taylor, including a six from Perry, to clinch the game.

Earlier, the West Indies lost rookie opener Zaida James for a 15-ball duck, followed by captain Hayley Matthews (23 off 17). Taylor (4) was dismissed soon after, with her departure under scrutiny. The Jamaican chipped a delivery back at seamer Sutherland, who took a low catch. The third umpire confirmed the caught-and-bowled dismissal, although there were replays suggesting it might have hit the ground.

Taylor expressed disbelief as she left the field after the decision, which triggered a collapse with four wickets falling for just nine runs in 14 balls. The tailenders managed to scrape the team to a total just above the three-figure mark, setting Australia a target of 104.

In the post-match presentation, captain Hayley Matthews reflected on the ODI series, stating, “I think for us, we definitely need more contributions from our batters. It’s disappointing, especially during the ODI series, not being able to post competitive totals. However, we understand the caliber of the opposition and the challenges of this tour. Looking back on our performances, we believe we can and should do better.”