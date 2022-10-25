Windscreen wiper shot dead by gunmen travelling on a motorcycle Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News
Incident caused traffic on Dunrobin Avenue and Constant Spring Road

46 minutes ago

A windscreen wiper was shot and killed by gunmen traveling on a motorcycle in the vicinity of Constant Spring Road and Dunrobin Avenue on Tuesday.

Reports are that at about 10:30 am, two men on a motorcycle opened fire hitting the male victim, and then drove off from the location.

The injured man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting caused a major build-up of traffic along the mentioned roadways.

Members of the county’s Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) earlier this year said they have intensified their efforts to clamp down on owners of motorcycles, who have been using them to commit a number of breaches while traveling on the road.

Police sources said the motorcycle is one of the forms of transportation popularly used by criminals when they are traveling to commit their crimes.

See also

Person of interest in Aneka Townsend’s case was under probe in 2013

Cops said case of rape, murder also abduction was thrown out as witness failed to show

