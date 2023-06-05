Winner yet to claim $49-m Lotto jackpot Loop Jamaica

Winner yet to claim $49-m Lotto jackpot
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Monday Jun 05

Jamaica News

Latest winning ticket bought at Meadowbrook Pharmacy in St Andrew

(Photo: iStock)

Another Supreme Ventures Lotto player hit the $35-million jackpot on May 31, twenty-one days after the previous jackpot was won, though it still remains unclaimed.

Last week’s winning ticket brings to four the number of times the jackpot has been won this year.

The winning numbers were 03, 04, 13, 20, 25, 34, and the winning ticket was bought at the Meadowbrook Pharmacy in St Andrew.

Even while Supreme Ventures welcomed the second Lotto win, the winner of the $49-million jackpot drawn on May 10 is yet to come forward to claim their prizes.

That winning ticket, with lucky numbers 01, 13, 17, 19, 23, 29, was bought in Portmore, St Catherine.

The company urged all players to check their tickets to see if they have the winning ticket.

Prizes must be claimed within 90 days of the draw date. Unclaimed prizes from all lottery games are split equally between the CHASE Fund and the Betting Gaming & Lotteries Commission.

To begin the process of collecting their jackpot, the winner must present the winning ticket with their signature affixed and valid national ID at the Supreme Ventures Flagship Store located in Twin Gates Plaza, 25 Constant Spring Road in Half Way Tree.

