Winning $542.5-million Super Lotto ticket bought in Clarendon Loop Jamaica

One lucky person who purchased a ticket in Clarendon has won the largest Super Lotto jackpot in history.

The player, having won the historic amount of $542.5 million, purchased the ticket at True Friends Emporium, which is located at Osbourne Store.

The winning numbers were 05, 19, 22, 23, 33 and Superball 08, which were drawn on Tuesday, April 4.

“We are thrilled to have a winner for this record-breaking jackpot,” said Xesus Johnston, Supreme Ventures Gaming CEO. “We look forward to the winner coming forward to claim their winnings and wish them all the best with their newfound fortune.”

To begin the process of collecting their jackpot, the winner must present the ticket with their signature affixed and a valid national ID at the Supreme Ventures Flagship Store located on the Twin Gates Plaza at 25 Constant Spring Road in St Andrew.