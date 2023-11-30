Wisynco needs 150 more employees to drive expansion Loop Jamaica

Food and beverage distribution giant Wisynco says it needs an additional 150 employees, including engineers and machine operators to staff its new production lines as it seeks to increase its production capacity by 50 per cent by June next year.

CEO Andrew Mahfood told shareholders that the company is seeking more talent to bolster its 2,000-strong workforce as it embarks on an expansion phase.

“We want talent. Wisynco needs engineers and machine operators. We have five machines that need help by June. We have engineers but we need more”, Andrew Mahfood told the company’s Annual General Meeting at the AC Hotel in Kingston on Wednesday, November 29.

He was speaking about the five new production lines expected to come into operation by June next year, nearly doubling the company’s monthly production from two million to approximately four million cases.

The CEO disclosed that the company added about 100 team members last month and needed to add another 150 to run the new equipment by June next year.

Investors at Wisynco’s AGM in November 2023

The annual report showed Wisynco achieved gross revenue of $48.7 billion for the financial year ending June 2023, an increase in revenue of 24.7 per cent over the previous year.

The company also earned a gross profit of $16.9 billion, an increase of 27 per cent year-on-year and a 21 per cent increase in earnings per share.

Meanwhile, responding to concerns about the scarcity of qualified persons in the labour market, Wisynco chairman William Mahfood outlined several incentives to attract and retain staff, including its Employee Share Option Programme (ESOP).

Under its ESOP, persons in the senior leadership team that are vested for a certain time are entitled to purchase shares, once the company meets its annual performance criteria established by the board.

The chairman noted that when the company was listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange in 2017, employees were given the option to purchase shares at a 10 per cent discount of the listing price.

The result of that move is that “today, a few hundred of the employees are shareholders of the company”, Wisynco chairman William Mahfood said.

He also disclosed that 15 per cent of the company’s net profit is distributed to employees as an incentive annually.

“I believe it is one of the more aggressive profit share schemes in the country”, William said.

Other activities implemented to encourage and incentivise staff include special lunch days, women’s days, men’s days, karaoke evenings, and football competitions.