Wisynco profit up one-third in Q3 Loop Jamaica

Wisynco profit up one-third in Q3
File photo shows Wisynco’s facilities at Lakes Pen, St Catherine.

Wisynco made net profits of $1.2 billion, or 38.6 per cent greater than the $831 million for the prior year.

Revenues for the quarter of $12.0 billion represent an increase of 23.4 per cent above the $9.7 billion achieved in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenues are trending at record levels and costs have stabilised.

“We have resolved some of the production challenges faced in the 2nd quarter and are seeing increased production to meet the increasing demand,” said Wisynco in notes accompanying its financial result.

Selling, distribution and administrative expenses (SD&A) for the quarter totaled $2.7 billion or 30 per cent more than the $2.1 billion for the corresponding quarter of the prior year in line with increased growth and revenue.

“Our SD&A expense-to-sales ratio was 22.5 per cent for the quarter, compared to 21.3% in the prior year,” the company said.

The increase can be attributed to additional marketing and promotional costs and inflationary increases in other variable expenses.

Capital at the company stands at $20.7 billion from $17.4 billion a year ago.

