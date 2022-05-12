Witness denies $95K offer to testify against alleged ‘Clans’ gangsters | Loop Jamaica

A former gangster on Thursday rubbished claims that he was offered over $95,000 by police detectives in exchange for his testimony against alleged members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang.

The former gangster-turned-state-witness was responding to questions that were posed by defence attorney Kymani Brydson at the ongoing gang trial in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

The attorney represents defendants Tomrick Taylor, Daniel McKenzie and Owen Ormbsy.

Brydson, in defending his assertion that the witness was paid, played some of the cell phone recordings of conversations between the former gangster and a police detective.

The officer was working undercover with the former gangster to build a case against the 33 members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang who, including their alleged leader, Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan, were eventually charged with a raft of criminal offences, including murder and arson.

In the recorded conversation, the former gangster-turned-state-witness and the cop discussed a sum of $95,500 that the former was to receive.

The officer could be heard explaining to the witness that he (the witness) would be asked to identify Bryan and two other gangsters in an identification parade.

During his cross-examination of the witness, Brydson suggested that the detective was offering the witness the money for him to testify.

The witness, however, quickly dismissed that assertion, stating that the money was from the police’s protective services to buy food supplies and clothing.

But Brydson maintained his stance.

“So why did the detective’s voice drop when he mentioned the money?” quizzed Brydson.

The witness, in response, quipped: “When yuh see him yuh ask him!”

The trial has been adjourned until Tuesday, May 24 when the defence attorneys are expected to make no case submissions on behalf of their clients.

The 33 accused are being tried under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations Act), 2014, better known as the anti-gang legislation, on an indictment with 25 counts.

They have been charged with multiple offences, including being part of a criminal organisation, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, facilitating conspiracy to murder, and facilitating arson.

The offences were allegedly committed between January 1, 2015 and June 30, 2019, in St Catherine.