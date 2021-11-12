Witness said he led police to burial site used by Clansman gangsters | Loop Jamaica

A former gangster has said he was the one responsible for leading police investigators to an unofficial burial site that was allegedly used by the One Don faction of the Clansman gang to dispose of the bodies of two men who were murdered.

The statement was made on Friday by the prosecution’s second witness while he was being cross examined by attorney Shadae Bailey, who represents Pete Miller, alias ‘Smokie’, one of the accused in the ongoing gang trial.

The witness who has said he was a former second in command of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang, which was allegedly led by Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan.

The male witness testified that he had seen Miller in the company of other men who were beating two men from Denham Town, Kingston in Rivoli, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The men were said to have subsequently killed and buried the two men they were earlier beating.

But Miller’s attorney rubbished the witness’ assertions, and suggested that he was lying, as when the police and the now witness went to the area in Rivoli in 2018, the bodies were reportedly not located.

The witness agreed that when they went to the area the first time, they did not find the bodies.

But he declared that “… They find dem (the bodies) di second time. It was on the news.”

News broke on June 23 last year, that the police discovered skeletal remains of two humans on a plot of land in Rivoli, St Catherine.

At the time, the police said the discovery was made following intelligence leads.

The site, which was said to be located at an area on Waterloo Lane in Rivoli, was a said to have been a major gravesite of the Clansman gang by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Fitz Bailey at the time.

Bailey told reporters at the time that for more than two years the police had been receiving information that persons were buried at the site.

Meanwhile, the witness told the court on Friday that he was targeted for death and hunted by members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang after he gave statements to the police.

He made that assertion while being questioned by attorney Venice Brown, who is representing Dylon McLean, another defendant.

Brown declared that her client was never a member of any gang.

She, however, noted that the witness had admitted to being appointed a don in the gang between 2017 and 2018.

Asked whether as don he gave orders to have people killed, the witness said that was expected of a don, but in his case it was not done.

“I’m not into badness. Mi just nah nuh choice,” the man told the court.

When challenged by Brown about the inconsistencies between his testimony and the statements he gave the police, the witness said he was not able to recount every detail he told the police, as he has been through “a lot” since he gave his statements.

Furthermore, the witness claimed that his life has been in jeopardy, as he was being hunted by gangsters.

Earlier in the proceedings, at least two defence attorneys took issue with the manner in which the prosecution has been making disclosure of some statements it has brought into evidence.

Defence attorney Alexander Shaw suggested that the prosecution had presented additional statements from the witness during the trial that were not previously disclosed to himself and his colleagues from the defence.

Attorney Lloyd McFarlane, who is representing Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan, also had a similar complaint. He argued that the crown has not been disclosing the statements to the defence in a timely manner.

But trial judge, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, assured the lawyers that they will be given an opportunity to examine any new evidence that is brought before the court.

Additionally, he indicated that witnesses can be recalled when necessary to face further questioning.

Bryan, along with 31 other men and a woman, are being tried in the Home Circuit Court under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations Act), 2014, better known as the anti-gang legislation, on an indictment with 25 counts, for allegedly being part of a criminal organisation, in a judge-alone trial.

Bryan and his co-accused have all pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The men and the woman have been charged with multiple offences, including being part of a criminal organisation, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, facilitating conspiracy to murder, and facilitating arson.

The offences were allegedly committed between January 1, 2015 and June 30, 2019, in St Catherine.

The trial is to resume on Monday.