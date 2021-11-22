Witness says 2 cops were involved in gun-buying with ‘Clans’ gangsters | Loop Jamaica

A self-styled former don has testified that at least two police officers were involved in gun transactions involving the Spanish Town, St Catherine-based One Don faction of the Clansman Gang.

The startling claim was made when the witness was being crossed-examined by defence attorney Kemar Robinson, who represents Dwayne Salmon, one of the 33 accused persons in the ongoing Clansman gang trial in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

According to the witness, Salmon’s alleged role in the criminal network was to repair firearms.

Further, the accused, the witness said, was a dealer in illegal guns and ammunition.

Those details were provided by the witness when Robinson sought to get clarity on which community in Spanish Town two firearms were allegedly purchased by the witness from Salmon.

The ex-gangster said he made an error relative to the location he gave in his statement to the police.

He then went on to tell the court that a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) had given the gang money to purchase an illegal firearm.

Additionally, another police officer, the witness alleged, was at the location where the illegal weapon was bought.

Meanwhile, defence attorney Kemeisha Mitto, who represents defendant Brian Morris, alias ‘Rooster’, suggested that the witness lied when he testified that he saw her client kill a deportee called ‘Rasta’ in Jones Avenue, Spanish Town.

According to Mitto, the witness only knew about the murder through pictures that were shown to him by investigators.

Additionally, she put it to the witness that he was not at the scene of the crime.

But the prosecution witness, a former gangster, contended that he was at the scene of the crime and he saw Morris with a gun that he used to kill ‘Rasta’.

He, however, admitted that the police showed him photographs in order to identify the deceased. Those photographs, he said, were shown to him after he decided to turn against members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang, including the alleged leader, Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan.

Previously, the witness testified that Bryan allegedly instructed Morris on how he was to use the gun in committing the murder.

Bryan, the witness said, told Morris that he should hold the bottom of the gun because the clip (magazine) was slack.

The witness said on the day of the killing he saw Morris pull the gun from his waistband and started firing at ‘Rasta’.

However, the magazine fell from the gun and another gangster called ‘Stennett’ ran to the victim and shot him, the witness claimed.

Morris eventually placed the clip back in place and continued to fire at ‘Rasta’, before he and the other gangster fled from the scene by running to a lane and escaping to Shelter Rock, the witness further testified.

At that point of the day’s proceedings, all the defence attorneys had completed their cross-examination of the prosecution’s second witness.

But the prosecution recalled the witness, and made an application to trial Judge, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, to have a photograph shown of the deceased known as ‘Rasta’.

The prosecution argued that their intention was to have the witness identify the person who was shot and killed on January 14, 2018 in Jones Avenue, St Catherine.

Asked by Sykes whether the prosecution would be relying on any other witness to identify the deceased, one of the prosecutors said there was no one else.

The judge again asked, “No police on the scene will be coming to give evidence on the Rastaman’s death?”

“No, my lord,” responded the prosecutor.

Sykes further queried whether the prosecution had any other evidence to support the Rastafarian’s killing, and the prosecutor again said they did not have anything else.

“No police, photographer, relative, (or) not even someone to say that they went to Jones Avenue and said they saw a body?” the judge quizzed.

It was at that point that Sykes indicated that he had doubts regarding the usefulness of the prosecution showing the witness the photograph.

In response, the prosecutor said the purpose was to have the witness identify the person he said was killed.

The prosecutor also claimed that inference can be drawn on whether it was the same victim the witness testified who was killed was the one in the photograph.

However, Sykes said the evidence was not substantial at that stage of the trial to suggest that the witness knew the victim and could properly identify the deceased.

So far, the witness has only given testimony to suggest that he signed a photograph of the victim when he was alive.

On that basis, the application was rejected to show the photograph of the deceased Rastafarian to be identified by the witness.

The re-examination of the witness ended at that point, but the prosecution is expected to recall the witness to testify about recordings he made of alleged gangsters at a later date.

A third prosecution witness is to begin testimony on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the defendants are expected to receive lunch from their relatives daily after they are searched by police officers.

The one-hour lunch break is also to be extended by another 30 minutes after several defendants complained bitterly to trial judge, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, about the quality of the meals being served to them, as well as the refusal of the police to give them the meals carried to court by their family members.

Before the decision of the judge was made, he gave the defendants an opportunity to elaborate on their plights relative to their meals.

The defendants who spoke alleged that the police have not been accepting meals sent by their family members.

One of the accused men, Tareek James, told the judge that other accused not connected to the trial are allowed to have their meals provided by their relatives.

However, he claimed that law enforcers are not allowing defendants to receive their meals.

At the same time, five other accused echoed similar sentiments, adding that “not even dog or ants” would want to eat the meals they were given by the police.

Some of the men, including Bryan and other men who sported dreadlocks, said they were vegetarians, and required special meals.

The lone female at the trial, Stephanie Christie, alias ‘Mumma’, a pastor from St Thomas, also joined the chorus, pleading for her to be able to accept meals prepared by her relatives.

To make her point, she said that meal from her family would be the only cooked meal that she would receive, as she is transported to court daily before breakfast and arrives at the lock-up after dinner has passed.

In response to the myriad of issues, a superintendent assigned to court admitted that there were challenges.

The officer said that the inmates would be allowed to received meals from their family members effective Tuesday.

After pointing out that the lunch hour required an extension to facilitate the meals being searched, Sykes made an order approving the extension.

Christie, Bryan, along with 31 other men, are being tried in the Home Circuit Court under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations Act), 2014, better known as the anti-gang legislation, on an indictment with 25 counts, for allegedly being part of a criminal organisation, in a judge-alone trial.

Bryan and his co-accused have all pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The men and the woman have been charged with multiple offences, including being part of a criminal organisation, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, facilitating conspiracy to murder, and facilitating arson.

The offences were allegedly committed between January 1, 2015 and June 30, 2019, in St Catherine.