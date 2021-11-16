Witness says he used skin bleaching, hair growth to elude gangsters | Loop Jamaica

A former don testified that he changed his appearance by engaging in skin bleaching and growing his hair in order to hide from members of the St Catherine-based One Don faction of the Clansman gang.

The claim was made on Tueday by the prosecution’s second witness while he was being cross-examined by attorney Keith Bishop who represents Lamar Simpson, one of the 33 accused persons in the ongoing gang trial in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

Bishop was pointing out to the witness that in his police statement, he had indicated that he was dark skinned.

“I bleach and grow my hair and disguise from the gang,” the witness responded, adding that he has been “hunted” to be killed.

He previously testified that he was being hunted by members of the gang, which he said caused him to be traumatised.

The witness has also indicated that he tried to keep safe even while working with the police to gather evidence against the gang.

The witness said he was a former second in command of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang, which was allegedly led by Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan.

During further cross examination, the witness described how he allegedly collected boxes of ammunition from Simpson, who is otherwise known as ‘Brains’.

In one instance, the witness said Bryan instructed him to “Link Brains”.

When the witness did what he was told, Simpson allegedly placed two boxes containing ammo in the trunk of his (the witness’) car.

According to the witness, the ammunition was later distributed in communities such as Rivoli, Top Banks and Lauriston, all located in Spanish Town.

Bryan also allegedly instructed the former don to hide ammunition in the back of his yard.

Meantime, defence attorney Esther Reid, who is representing accused Tareek James, otherwise called ‘CJ’, tried to discredit the witness’ testimony in relation to her client’s alleged involvement in the murder of a man.

The witness had made claims that James allegedly killed a man known as ‘Outlaw’.

Reid argued that on the indictment, the date of the murder is November 2017. However, she said the witness testified that the murder was committed in 2018.

The attorney quizzed the male witness on whether he knew that there was another alleged witness to Outlaw’s murder, who gave a statement naming and describing those who were reportedly involved in that specific murder.

The attorney said that witness did not name James as being part of that murder.

The witness on the stand said he was aware of those elements of the other witness’ statement.

That admission led Reid to suggest that the witness was blatantly lying about her client’s involvement in Outlaw’s murder.

In the meantime, the witness told the court that defendant Fabian Johnson, otherwise called ‘Crocs’, bragged about killing an associate of reputed Clansman leader, Tesha Miller, in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

The witness made that claim during cross-examination from Johnson’s attorney, Lynden Wellesley.

The witness said Johnson carried the head of the slain man, identified by his alias ‘Dohan’, in a bucket for several days.

The deceased man’s body was reportedly buried in bushes in Ocho Rios.

The male witness suggested that gangsters were after ‘Dohan’, as he was “di one giving the most trouble”.

However, Wellesley told the prosecution’s second witness that the only reason he volunteered to give evidence against alleged gang members was because he was listed as a person of interest to the police.

Wellesley also suggested to the witness that he decided to become a crown witness after two of his (the witness’) friends were killed in his car.

But the witness contended that he wanted to put an end to the gang and their criminal activities.

Further, he maintained that Johnson told him about killing ‘Dohan’ more than once.

The witness also said during roundtable ‘confessions’ or among the gangsters, they bragged about “how much duppy dem have pon ice and who dem ago kill next”.

The witness told the court that details of the alleged confession sessions were given in his statement to the police.

Earlier in the proceeding, trial judge, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, ordered prosecutors to provide a detailed road map of how they intend to proceed with the remaining 40 witnesses in the matter.

According to Sykes, he wants to avoid a situation where the trial is not easily managed, or becomes chaotic.

He also lamented that since the trial started in September, the court reporter has typed about 1,000 pages of transcripts, which is equivalent to about 120 to 170 pages per daily.

Going forward, Sykes said the prosecution should provide the written road map outlining what each witness will be testifying about, and the count on the indictment relative to that testimony.

Sykes also recommended that the prosecution clearly present where its case is so far, which would enable the defence to adequately prepare its case effectively.

In response to the administrative issues raised by the judge, prosecutors said they already have a breakdown of the role of each of the witnesses, and they would only need additional time to place each witness to the different count on the indictment.

Bryan, along with 31 other men and a woman, are being tried in the Home Circuit Court under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations Act), 2014, better known as the anti-gang legislation, on an indictment with 25 counts, for allegedly being part of a criminal organisation, in a judge-alone trial.

Bryan and his co-accused have all pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The men and the woman have been charged with multiple offences, including being part of a criminal organisation, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, facilitating conspiracy to murder, and facilitating arson.

The offences were allegedly committed between January 1, 2015 and June 30, 2019, in St Catherine.

The trial is to continue on Wednesday.