Witnesses fear duppies in assault case Loop Jamaica

A woman claimed she was assaulted by her supervisor at a coffee farm but struggled to find witnesses willing to testify on her behalf in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court. They reportedly feared the accused would unleash duppies upon them.

The complainant, from St Andrew, informed the presiding judge that although she had witnesses to the assault, they were too afraid of the accused man’s alleged ability to summon duppies.

The supervisor faces charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He reportedly injured the complainant while attempting to remove her from the coffee farm where they both worked.

According to the report submitted to the court, the farm owner instructed the supervisor to remove the complainant for improperly picking coffee berries. The complainant refused to leave when confronted by her supervisor and later alleged she was assaulted and consequently injured.

In court, the woman told the judge that her daughter and cousin were present during the alleged assault but were too frightened to testify. When asked whether her own daughter was afraid to support her, she confirmed this was true.

The case had previously been in mediation, but no agreement could be reached, resulting in its return to parish court. The supervisor, currently out on bail, is scheduled to reappear in court on October 12.