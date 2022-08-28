W’moreland residents to get steady water supply through $475m project Loop Jamaica

Some residents in Westmoreland are to see improvements to their water supply following the Government’s investment of $475 million on a water supply project in the parish.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation (MEGJC), Senator Matthew Samuda, said the National Water Commission (NWC) project targets the Non Pariel, Retirement and Orange Hill region in Westmoreland.

The system is to benefit an estimated 9,000 residents from communities such as Mount Airy, Good Hope, Orange Hill, Retirement, Brighton and Hog Haven.

While speaking on Thursday at the commissioning of the project in Westmoreland, Samuda said several other projects are in the pipeline, all aimed at gradually bringing potable and reliable water supply to every community and every home in Jamaica.

The water project commissioned in Westmoreland is one of several such projects in operation so far, he indicated.

“This project is a $475 million investment that will benefit 9,000-plus residents in the wider Negril area. It is expected that seven or eight communities directly will benefit,” said Samuda.

“Now is that sufficient? Absolutely not, but is a step in the right direction. It is an acknowledgment that Westmoreland has not had the benefit of water infrastructure that it requires to be the growing parish that we know it can be,” he added.

The minister said that through the advocacy of Western Westmoreland Member of Parliament (MP), Moreland Wilson, and the commitment of Prime Minister Andrew Holness, “the system was committed, the investment has been made, and it is a commitment kept.

“We are very happy that today (Thursday), 9,000 residents will have better water supply,” Samuda added.