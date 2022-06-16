Woman allegedly caught with 20 pounds of cocaine in St James | Loop Jamaica

Woman allegedly caught with 20 pounds of cocaine in St James
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Woman allegedly caught with 20 pounds of cocaine in St James

Ammunition also seizure in anti-narcotics operation

Loop News

36 minutes ago

File photo

Investigators from the Police Narcotics Division are probing the seizure of approximately 24 pounds of cocaine and a quantity of 9mm rounds of ammunition during an anti-narcotics operation in Goodwill district, St James on Wednesday, June 15.

A woman was taken into custody as a result of the seizure.

Reports are that at about 6pm, a Toyota Prado motor vehicle was intercepted at a premises after attempts to elude the police failed.

During a search of the vehicle, 10 rectangular shaped packages containing cocaine were found inside the trunk.

A premises which was occupied by the female, who was the occupant of the Toyota Prado motor vehicle, resulted in a number of magazines and twelve 9mm cartridges being found inside a bedroom, said the police.

The cocaine reportedly has an estimated street value of US$550,000.

The motor vehicle was also seized.

