Woman almost fainted when she won $144-m Super Lotto jackpot Loop Jamaica

After hitting the Super Lotto late last year, lucky winner T Rowe has come forward to claim her $144.6-million jackpot.

She won with a $200 ticket with winning numbers 06, 14, 22, 20, 31 and Superball 07 drawn on Friday, December 1.

Rowe, who showed up to claim her winnings in a Beyonce Renaissance era-inspired costume, has been in state of shock since realising she had the winning ticket.

Debbie Green, General Manager IGT, and Xesus Johnston, CEO Supreme Ventures Gaming, presented the symbolic cheque with the $144.6-million Super Lotto jackpot to T Rowe dressed as ‘Money Bey’.

“I didn’t catch the live draw that night, so I only realised I won some days later when I was checking the results.

“I checked the numbers over and over. I checked them backways, sideways, every way, but it was the same – I won! I almost fainted. I’m still in disbelief. Sometimes I have to pinch myself to see if this is a dream,” she gushed.

In a move that is common with so many jackpot winners, she sees her winning as a great opportunity to set the stage for generational wealth.

Rowe’s first thought is to help her family with her new-found fortune.

“I’m going to help my younger siblings with their college tuition, because I think with this kind of money, I can change the direction of all our lives. I’ll also be investing wisely so that we can have money for generations to come,” she said.

Xesus Johnston, Supreme Ventures Gaming CEO, was pleased to welcome another member to the multimillionaire club.

“We’re not just changing lives, we’re making dreams come true! Last year was a record-breaking one when it came to winnings. For the first time in over 10 years, we had three Super Lotto winners in one year, all from Jamaica. Seeing the sheer delight of people like our $144 million Super Lotto winner is what drives us every day,” he said during the handover event.

In addition to the $144 million jackpot, the multi-jurisdictional game was hit two other times in 2023, including the largest-ever Super Lotto jackpot of $542.5 million in April and $342 million won in November.

Super Lotto is currently played in 6 Caribbean countries: Jamaica, Barbados, St Kitts & Nevis, Anguilla, Antigua, and St Maarten. Draws take place every Tuesday and Friday at 8:30pm.