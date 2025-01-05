Rihanna makes first court appearance at A$AP Rocky's trial Body found in tarpaulin identified as pregnant teen from Mountain View Shericka Jackson opens 2025 season with second-place finish in 60m West Ham fire manager Julen Lopetegui with team 14th in Premier League Palladium Cares strengthens community impact Caribbean to learn Japanese business continuity strategies in tourism
Woman among two charged with 2024 gun murder in downtown Kingston

31 January 2025
Two persons, including a woman, have been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition, and using a firearm to commit a felony in relation to the November 15, 2024 shooting death of a man along Orange Street in downtown Kingston.

Ticy Smith of East Queen Street and 18-year-old Ajahni Porter of West Street, both in downtown Kingston, were charged following the killing of 28-year-old Chevon Dawkins of Wild Street, also in downtown Kingston.

Reports from the Kingston Central police are that about 3:15 am, Dawkins and a friend were travelling in a motor vehicle when Porter and Smith, who were travelling in another vehicle, signalled him to stop.

Dawkins complied after recognising Smith and Porter, with whom he had a verbal altercation earlier.

Porter then allegedly brandished a firearm, pulled Dawkins to the back of the vehicle and opened gunfire, hitting him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Dawkins was transported to hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Intensive investigation and witness statements led to the arrest and subsequent charging of Smith and Porter.

Their court date is being finalised.

