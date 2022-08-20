Woman and 15-y-o boy held as cops seize illegal gun in Shelter Rock Loop Jamaica

A St Catherine woman and a 15-year-old boy are scheduled to face the court following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition in Shelter Rock, St Catherine on Thursday, August 18.

Charged are 18-year-old Rushawna Cohall of Dempshire Pen, Spanish Town, St. Catherine and a teenage boy.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that at about 4:10 pm, lawmen were on an operation in the area when a premises was searched.

One Ruger 9mm pistol with a magazine containing ten 9mm rounds were found in the possession of the accused. A further search was conducted and three sealed parcels containing ganja were also found.

Cohall and the boy were arrested and charged for Illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, possession of ganja, and Dealing in Ganja.

Their court dates are being finalized.