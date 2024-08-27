Woman attacked and chopped by machete wielding robber; suspect held

A twenty-two-year-old man has been arrested after he reportedly attacked and chopped a woman and then stole her hand bag.

The man Rushawn Smith of Kingston address has since been charged with robbery with aggravation and wounding with intent following the incident at the intersection of Lockette Avenue and Kensington Avenue on Sunday, August 25.

Reports from the Kingston Central Police are that at about 7:30 am, Smith attacked a woman who was walking along the roadway. During the attack Smith used a machete to chop the woman on her left hand causing it to bleed.

He then proceeded to rob her of a bag she was carrying. A report was made to the police and a operation conducted at a premises where Smith was found, arrested and subsequently charged.

A court date is currently being arranged.