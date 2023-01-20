Woman attacked in brazen daylight attack: cops searching for suspect Loop Jamaica

The police have stepped up their search for a man, who was seen kicking a woman in a video being circulated on social media.

In the 18-second clip, the man was seen attacking and stomping the woman on the side of the road.

The man ended his attack with a kick to what appears to be the woman’s head before walking off in the direction of the Jamaica Urban Transit Company bus park in Half Way Tree.

It’s unclear what led to the incident.

The police have since confirmed that they are aware of the incident and that they have launched an investigation into the matter.