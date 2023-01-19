Woman attempts to jump from bridge in Clarendon; cops to the rescue Loop Jamaica

Several members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) are being commended for their action to save a woman in Clarendon who threatened to jump from a bridge in the parish.

Special mention was also made of one JCF member, who climbed 15 feet to reach the frightened female

Reports are that at about 1:20 pm on January 17, a team of officers responded to the calls of a woman climbing onto the May Pen Bridge, on the arrival of the officers, the lady was encouraged to come down.

A release from the Constabulary Communication Network (CCU), said after some pleading, she began to climb down and while doing so began to shake uncontrollably.

One member of the team, Constable J Kennedy then stepped into action and climbed about 15 feet onto the bridge and assisted the female down.

She was then assisted to the May Pen Hospital by the police where she received treatment.

The police high command in a release has come out to commend the constable.

“We would like to commend Constable J. Kennady and a team from May Pen police station who displayed the true definition of going above and beyond to assist a woman in distress who climbed onto the May Pen Brigade in Clarendon on January 17.

The police also call on persons who were struggling with issues to seek help.

“If you or someone you know is struggling, call the Mental Health Unit of [email protected] at 888-663-5683,” the release stated.