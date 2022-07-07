Woman charged for spreading false info that she was kidnapped – cops | Loop Jamaica

Detectives assigned to the Counter-Terrorism & Organized Crime Investigations Branch (CTOC), charged a Kingston woman with Extortion and Creating Public Mischief on Tuesday, July 5.

She is 27-year-old Shameka Miller a customer service representative of Phase 1, Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11.

Reports are that at about 4:45 pm, on Monday, July 4, Miller falsely conspired with her accomplices by stating that she was kidnapped– while demanding money from her family members for her release.

It is further stated that the woman sent her family members video footage with a gun pointing at her head. When her demands were not met, she reported that she was released on Spanish Town Road, Kingston 11.

An investigation was launched and it was theorized that the allegation was false. She was arrested and interviewed in the presence of her attorney, after which she was charged.

Her court date has not been finalized.