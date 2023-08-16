Woman collects shoe with ‘hidden’ US bank cards at MoBay airport Loop Jamaica

A young woman who reportedly collected a package with US bank cards hidden inside a shoe is now facing lottery scamming charges and is awaiting her day in court.

The woman–24-year-old Selina Anderson of Camelot Village in Discovery Bay, St Ann–reportedly collected the package from the Customs Cargo area of the Donald Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James.

She was arrested and charged with possession of identity information and possession of access device.

Anderson was apprehended following a special operation by the Lottery Scam Task Force at the airport yesterday.

Reports from the police are that Anderson went to the Customs Cargo area to collect a package, which allegedly had two American bank cards hidden inside a shoe. The police said she was apprehended, and consultation was initiated with members of the Lottery Scam Task Force to progress an investigation.

Anderson was taken into custody, and a subsequent raid was carried out at her premises.

The police said an on-site analysis of her cellular phone reportedly revealed several documents with identity information, banking information and credit card information of persons residing overseas.

She was charged. Her court date is being finalised, the police said.