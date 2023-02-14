Woman cop charged in rape, robbery case in St Elizabeth Loop Jamaica

A woman constable has been charged in connection with an ongoing investigation of rape and robbery, allegedly committed by another member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, in Black River, St Elizabeth on January 30.

She is Lavern Hendricks, 44, of Ginger Hill district, in the parish. She has been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice and misconduct in a public office.

Reports from the police are that a woman was stopped during a vehicle checkpoint operation, and a breach of the Road Traffic Act was detected.

Constable Alwayne Hill, who was previously charged, allegedly solicited money in exchange for not prosecuting the woman. She was taken to an automated teller machine and was reportedly sexually assaulted.

The police said the woman made a report to Hendricks, who was on duty. However, Hendricks allegedly told the woman to lie in exchange for money, obstructing the course of justice, the police said in a release from the Corporate Communications Unit.

The woman constable also reportedly gave a false statement to colleagues who had subsequently launched an investigation.

The police said the report was elevated to a senior investigator, and a case file was prepared and submitted to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), who recommended that Hill and Hendricks be charged.

Constable Hill was previously charged with rape, grievous sexual assault, forcible abduction, corruptly soliciting, and simple larceny regarding this incident.

Hendricks’ court date is being arranged, the police said.