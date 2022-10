Police and a team of emergency workers are still on Helshire main road, St Catherine at the scene of a three-way vehicle crash that has caused a major traffic pile-up.

Reports are that a woman had to be cut from one of the damaged vehicles at the scene. She has since been rushed to the hospital along with her child for treatment.

Full details as to what caused the crash are not clear at this time but motorists who are traveling in the area are warned to proceed with caution.