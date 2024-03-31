Woman dead, several others injured in Easter Sunday crash Loop Jamaica

Woman dead, several others injured in Easter Sunday crash
Jamaica News Loop News
Woman dead, several others injured in Easter Sunday crash

4 hrs ago

A woman is dead and several persons, including children, were left nursing injuries following a motor vehicle crash at a section of the Fern Gully main road in St Ann on Easter Sunday. 

The identity of the deceased woman has not yet been disclosed. 

It is understood that approximately 16 children and seven adults were in a Nissan bus heading from Kingston on a trip to the north coast when it crashed.

Reports are that shortly before noon, the vehicle, which had 23 persons on board, was travelling along the road when it crashed into an embankment. 

The police were alerted, and the injured persons assisted to the St Ann’s Bay Hospital for treatment, where the woman died.

Two children and one adult, who are all in serious condition, are being transferred to a hospital in the Corporate Area for further treatment, the St Ann police have confirmed. 

A probe is ongoing into the crash.

