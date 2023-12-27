Woman dies, daughter injured in St Ann crash Loop Jamaica

A woman died as a result of injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle crash in Moneague, St Ann, on Tuesday night.

Her daughter is also nursing injuries as a result of the crash.

The deceased is 30-year-old Danella Parker of Swamp Lane in Bog Walk, St Catherine.

Reports from the Moneague police are that about 11pm, Parker and her child were travelling in a motor car when a tyre blew out, and the driver subsequently lost control of the vehicle.

Both females were reportedly thrown from the vehicle and sustained multiple injuries.

They were transported to hospital, where Parker succumbed to her injuries, and her daughter admitted for treatment.

Since Friday, December 22, five people, including a policeman, have succumbed to injuries sustained in vehicular collisions in St Ann.