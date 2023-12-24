Woman dies from two-vehicle bang-up in Ocho Rios Loop Jamaica

A woman died from injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle bang-up on the Ocho Rios bypass road in St Ann on Friday night.

The deceased is Rayleen Fagan of Ocho Rios.

Reports are that about 11:50pm, a Toyota Probox motorcar, in which Fagan was a passenger, was being driven along the road when it collided with a motor truck.

Fagan sustained multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

It is not immediately clear if the drivers of the motor vehicles sustained injuries as a result of the crash.

The Ocho Rios police are probing the development.