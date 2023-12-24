Woman dies from two-vehicle bang-up in Ocho Rios Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Woman dies from two-vehicle bang-up in Ocho Rios Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Newsmaker: Shocking twist in Hopewell High bursar’s murder probe

Woman dies from two-vehicle bang-up in Ocho Rios

Farm work prospects being explored for J’cans with disabilities

More Jamaicans have income now ‘than ever before’ – PM

Two robbers shot dead by party patrons

Drug addict convicted of killing Jamaican native, her family in the UK

Jean Francis, multi talented entertainer bringing snow in Xmas to Ja

ECC urges compliance by operators of unregistered basic schools

Christmas Countdown: Songstress Naomi Cowan and carol singing at Xmas

Partygoers spoilt for choice with a feast of holiday events 

Sunday Dec 24

24°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A woman died from injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle bang-up on the Ocho Rios bypass road in St Ann on Friday night. 

The deceased is Rayleen Fagan of Ocho Rios.

Reports are that about 11:50pm, a Toyota Probox motorcar, in which Fagan was a passenger, was being driven along the road when it collided with a motor truck.

Fagan sustained multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

It is not immediately clear if the drivers of the motor vehicles sustained injuries as a result of the crash.

The Ocho Rios police are probing the development.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Newsmaker: Shocking twist in Hopewell High bursar’s murder probe

Jamaica News

Enhancements coming to overseas farm work programme

Jamaica News

How a single mom overcame challenges with community support

More From

Jamaica News

Drug addict convicted of killing Jamaican native, her family in the UK

A 29-year-old man who has been described as a drug addict has been convicted of brutally stabbing to death a Jamaican woman and three of her family members at their south London home in the United Kin

Entertainment

See also

TIME TO GO: Cops pull plug on Unruly Fest

“Time to go!”
That was the word from police officers who pulled the plug on Unruly Fest at Phillips Field Sports Complex in Yallahs, St Thomas, early Saturday.
The law enforcers gave the order t

Jamaica News

More Jamaicans have income now ‘than ever before’ – PM

There are more Jamaicans earning income now than ever before in the country’s history, according to Prime Minister Andrew Holness. 
This, he said, reflects more jobs being created, and shows s

World News

US woman with rare double uterus gives birth to two children

An Alabama woman with two uteri and two cervixes has given birth to two babies after carrying one of them in each uterus.
Kelsey Hatcher of Dora, about 28 miles (45.06 kilometres) northwest of Birm

Jamaica News

Education minister condemns murder of Hopewell High bursar

Education and Youth Minister, Fayval Williams has condemned Wednesday’s murder of Hopewell High School bursar, Jermaine Roberts.
The 35-year-old was shot by a gunman as he was about to drive off th

Jamaica News

Would-be Beryllium robber slapped with several charges

A 19-year-old sales clerk, who survived after a brazen gun attack on a Beryllium security team in Grey Ground district, Manchester, earlier this month, has been slapped with several charged.
His re

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols