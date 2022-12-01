Woman dies in accident on Beetham Highway

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Beetham Highway –

A woman is dead after she was knocked down by a car while trying to cross the Beetham Highway on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Esther George was on the eastbound lane of the highway, crossing from Beetham Gardens to the landfill, at around 6.25 pm when she was hit by a silver Nissan Wingroad. George died at the scene.

The driver of the car called the police and officers from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Unit visited the area.

A district medical officer declared George dead.

Police interviewed the driver and checked his driving documents, which were valid.

Officers cautioned him and requested CCTV footage from a nearby lightpole.

Port of Spain police are continuing enquiries.

