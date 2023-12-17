Woman facing several wounding charges remanded Loop Jamaica

A psychiatric evaluation has been ordered for a St Elizabeth woman who allegedly used an implement to wound several women in the parish earlier this month.

The accused woman, Moya Beckford, is charged with several wounding-related offences.

During her appearance in the St Elizabeth Parish Court last week, prosecutors disclosed that the case file remains incomplete. Beckford was subsequently remanded in custody until January 25, 2024.

According to the brief allegations outlined in court, Beckford used a sharp object to stab several women along Main Street in Black River on December 7.

The number of women who were wounded was not disclosed in court. However, they reportedly received injuries to their backs and foreheads.

The police apprehended Beckford and confiscated what was labelled as “cocaine pipes” from her. She was later charged relative to the alleged attack on the women.