Woman gets 4 years for fatally stabbing man in ‘clothes line dispute’ Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
1 hrs ago

A Portmore woman was last week sentenced to four years in prison after she claimed that she was defending herself when she fatally stabbed a man during a dispute over a clothes line in 2018.

Celine Edwards, 27, was initially on trial for the July 23, 2018 murder of 20-year-old Jordan Cilburn, of Gregory Park in Portmore, St Catherine.

However, during the proceedings, she pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter.

On Thursday, Edwards was sentenced to four years after High Court Judge, Justice Bertram Morrison, credited her for having a good social enquiry report, and for not wasting the court’s time.

She was also credited for taking responsibility for her action by admitting to the offence.

It was reported that Edwards and Cilburn were tenants at a premises in Gregory Park at the time of the incident.

Further reports are that on the day of the crime, Cilburn proceeded to wash some clothes, during which he and Edwards had an argument over the use of a clothes line.

The dispute quickly escalated, during which Edwards used a knife to stab Cilburn in the chest.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police later arrested Edwards and charged her with Cilburn’s killing.

