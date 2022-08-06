Woman held up and robbed of money, pressure machine; ‘attacker’ nabbed Loop Jamaica

Twenty-seven-year-old Mario Hinds otherwise called ‘Panka’, of Pink Lane in Kingston 14 has been arrested and charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm following an incident on Friday, July 29.

Reports from the Elletson Road police are that at about 7:25 pm, the complainant was walking home along with a young child when a silver motor car with Hinds and three others aboard drove up behind her and stopped.

Hinds and two other men alighted from the car, one armed with a firearm and they proceeded to rob the complainant of her knapsack containing an LG A20 Cell phone valued twenty thousand Jamaican dollars, fifty thousand Jamaican dollars, a cheque in the complainant’s name to be cashed for thirty-nine thousand Jamaican dollars, one Amazon tablet, one blood pressure machine valued at nine thousand Jamaican dollars), blood sugar machine valued at two thousand Jamaican dollars, one pill cutter valued five hundred Jamaican dollars, one National Commercial Bank (NCB) card, and her driver’s license.

The men then made good their escape in the area in the said motor car.

The police acting on information subsequently arrested Hinds and the cell phone and tablet found in his possession. Hinds was positively identified to the police and was charged on Friday, August 05. His court date is being finalised.