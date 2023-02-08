Woman held with gun in funeral procession Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A 32-year-old woman will now have to face the music after she was held with a firearm while among mourners in a funeral procession in Tivoli Gardens, Kingston 14, last month.

The woman, Jody-Ann Lawes, of Zacky Avenue in Tivoli Gardens, has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition, the police said in a release Wednesday.

Reports from the Denham Town police are that about 5:15pm on January 29, lawmen were on Dee Cee Avenue when they saw Lawes among a group of mourners.

Her actions reportedly aroused their suspicion, and she was searched.

The police said a Stoeger Cougar pistol containing 10 rounds was seen in a bag she was carrying. Upon closer examination of the bag, another 31 rounds of ammunition were also seen, the police added.

Lawes was subsequently arrested, and, following a question-and-answer session in the presence of her attorney, she was charged.

Her court date is being finalised, the police said.

NewsAmericasNow.com