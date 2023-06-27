Woman in vehicle crash after leading cops on highway chase Loop Jamaica

The police have renewed their calls for motorists to exercise greater caution when traveling on roadways across the island

The calls come after a female was caught speeding on one of the major thoroughfares and ended up crashing the vehicle, placing a number of other motorists in danger.

A source said the incident took place on Sunday, on one of the toll roads

The person, who recorded the video, was heard explaining that the female was trying to escape from the police.

The female, who managed to walk away from the crash with minor injuries, was later removed from the scene by two police officers.

The female was heard asking the person who was recording the incident not to place the video on social media.

A police officer who reviewed the video has re-issued a call for motorists to exercise greater care on the road instead of carrying out activities that place themselves and other users of the road in danger.

According to the Road Safety Unit, there have been 189 deaths in 172 fatal crashes as of June 16 this year.