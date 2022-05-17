Woman killed at funeral identified as sister of Ananda Dean | Loop Jamaica

The woman who was shot and killed by criminals at a funeral in St Catherine on Tuesday has been identified.

Sources report that she is Shanice Dean, sister of Ananda Dean, an 11-year-old girl, who was abducted and killed in 2008.

The death of Ananda Dean would lead authority to form the Ananda alert system, designed to ensure the speedy and safe recovery of a child in the event that he/she cannot be located by a caregiver.

Reports are that on Tuesday, members of Dean’s family held a Thanksgiving service for a loved one in Kingston and then proceeded to the Meadowrest Memorial Gardens in St Catherine where the deceased was to be buried when gunshots were heard.

The men who carried out the attack then fled from the area.

Four persons were found suffering from gunshot wounds they were rushed to hospital where Shanice was pronounced dead.

The other victims have been admitted in hospital in serious condition.