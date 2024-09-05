Woman mowed down by vehicle on Port Henderson Road

Woman mowed down by vehicle on Port Henderson Road
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
10 hrs ago

An unidentified woman died from injuries she received in a motor vehicle accident on the Port Henderson main road, Bridgeport in St Catherine on Thursday, September 5.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 5:20 am, a Toyota Probox motor car was travelling along the roadway.

It is alleged that upon reaching a section of the road, a woman was crossing the road when she was hit by the motorcar.

She was transported to hospital where death was confirmed.  The driver was subsequently warned for prosecution.

The investigation is ongoing.

