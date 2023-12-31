Woman offered bail re alleged involvement in big workplace robbery Loop Jamaica

A woman who is charged for an alleged role in the robbery of a phone store where she was employed in Claremont, St Ann, was granted $200,000 bail when she appeared in the St Ann Parish Court.

Bettonae Grant, a 20-year-old resident of Lydford Housing Scheme in Golden Grove, St Ann, is charged with shop breaking and larceny, conspiracy and misprision of felony.

She was granted bail last week ahead of the New Year celebrations.

Her co-accused, 30-year-old Dimario Finnegan, a bus driver of River Head, Moneague, also in St Ann, is facing similar charges.

According to the Claremont police, law enforcers were alerted to the phone store by residents at about 12:30 am on Sunday, December 17.

On their arrival, a search of the area was conducted, and three men were seen running from the building.

It was later discovered that the men had gained entrance to the building and stole over $1.9 million, 35 cellular phones and other electronics valued at over $780,000.

Finnegan was reportedly apprehended while driving a bus that was transporting the robbers. Two of them (the robbers) jumped from the vehicle when it was intercepted by the police.

Law enforcers searched the vehicle and recovered the stolen phones.

Finnegan was subsequently arrested, and following a probe, Grant was also detained. They were later charged.

During a bail application for Grant last week, prosecutors said the accused woman was employed at the store as a customer service agent.

The prosecution alleged that she plotted with the alleged robbers by providing them with vital information on how to gain access to the store.

But Grant, through her attorney, denied the claim.

The attorney said Grant only knew Finnegan through her boyfriend. She said the now accused man had joked about wanting to rob the store, but she did not believe he (Finnegan) was serious about doing so.

After hearing the application, the presiding judge granted the accused woman bail.

Grant is to return to court on January 2, 2024.

It was not immediately clear if Finnegan remains in custody.