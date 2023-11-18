Woman recounts moment man fell into flooded gully Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Woman recounts moment man fell into flooded gully Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Netherlands, Switzerland, Romania qualify for Euro 2024

Authorities assessing impact of heavy rains on Jamaica

Argentina target Di Maria, Brazil test Jesus for World Cup qualifier

Residents capture crocodile as floodwaters recede in St Thomas

JDF rescues Guava Ridge man in respiratory distress

Woman recounts moment man fell into flooded gully

Health warning as J’cans clean up after heavy rains

Electrician held as cops seize over $10m worth of drugs

Reggae Boyz fall to Canada 2-1 in CNL quarterfinal first-leg clash

US group offers hope for children in Ja who suffer from scoliosis

Sunday Nov 19

21°C
Jamaica News

… is swept away

Loop News

7 hrs ago

Woman recounts moment man fell into flooded gully

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A man was reportedly swept away by floodwaters after falling into a gully on Collie Smith Drive in the vicinity of First Street in St Andrew on Friday night.

‘Miss Dar’, the operator of a shop that sells chicken and chips, chicken neck, and chicken back, said she sold him some items after 8 last night and he told her he was heading back home.

The man, whom she said was with a little boy when he came by, is one of her regular customers.

‘Miss Dar’ said, thankfully, the little boy did not fall into the gully with him.

Watch as ‘Miss Dar’, who said she is traumatised by the incident, recounts what happened and her desperate attempts to get help for the man.

According to ‘Miss Dar’, the man has not yet been found.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Netherlands, Switzerland, Romania qualify for Euro 2024

Jamaica News

Authorities assessing impact of heavy rains on Jamaica

Sport

Argentina target Di Maria, Brazil test Jesus for World Cup qualifier

More From

Business

Small Business Saturday: The Olde Book Shoppe in T&T

In the world of books, there exists a place where the love for the written word takes centre stage. It’s a place where every book, whether old, new, or somewhere in between, finds a cherished home. Th

Sport

See also

Sagicor dedicates 2024 Sigma Corporate Run to R. Danny Williams

The 2024 staging of the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run has been set for February 18, 2024, and will be dedicated to the late philanthropist R. Danny Williams, founder of Life of Jamaica Limited, now Sagi

Sport

Coach Osbourne denies excessive salary claims with Thompson-Herah

Shanikie Osbourne, embroiled in a dispute with Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah’s management, vehemently rebutted statements made by the management regarding her compensation for preparing Thomp

Sport

Reggae Boyz fall to Canada 2-1 in CNL quarterfinal first-leg clash

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz suffered a 2-1 defeat to Canada in the first leg of their League A 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League (CNL) quarterfinal match at the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday.
T

Jamaica News

JDF rescues Guava Ridge man in respiratory distress

… airlifts him to hospital

Entertainment

KHIZY Kash feeling ‘Rich Rich’

Dancehall artiste Khizy Kash is amped up about the release of her recent single, ‘Rich Rich’, which is already generating heat in the streets. 
“The single was leaked online and my IG really

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols