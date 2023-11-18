Woman recounts moment man fell into flooded gully Loop Jamaica

A man was reportedly swept away by floodwaters after falling into a gully on Collie Smith Drive in the vicinity of First Street in St Andrew on Friday night.

‘Miss Dar’, the operator of a shop that sells chicken and chips, chicken neck, and chicken back, said she sold him some items after 8 last night and he told her he was heading back home.

The man, whom she said was with a little boy when he came by, is one of her regular customers.

‘Miss Dar’ said, thankfully, the little boy did not fall into the gully with him.

Watch as ‘Miss Dar’, who said she is traumatised by the incident, recounts what happened and her desperate attempts to get help for the man.

According to ‘Miss Dar’, the man has not yet been found.