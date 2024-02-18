Woman remanded until March re alleged $250K theft from gas station Loop Jamaica

A woman who is charged with allegedly stealing more than $250,000 from a gas station where she was once employed in Portmore, St Catherine, has been remanded in custody until March 21.

Chevrol Osbourne, 26, of Garveymeade in Portmore, appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

She is charged with larceny as a servant and accessing a computer for the purpose of committing an offence.

During the hearing, the clerk of courts informed that the case file was still incomplete, as some pertinent statements remained outstanding.

Consequently, Osbourne was remanded until next month.

According to the allegations that were outlined in court, the owner of a gas station in the municipality embarked on an audit of his establishment sometime in January of this year.

A total of $250,873 could not be accounted for, the audit disclosed.

Additional checks were made, which reportedly revealed that Osbourne gained access to a phone that is owned by the business for the purpose of carrying out certain monetary transactions.

It is believed that the accused woman then used that method to steal the cash in question.

A police report was filed, and Osbourne was arrested and subsequently charged.