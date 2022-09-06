Woman shot dead execution-style in Maxfield Avenue Loop Jamaica

The body of a woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Maxfield Avenue in Kingston on Tuesday.

Reports are that at about midday, a loud explosion was heard by residents in the area.

Police were called and during a search, the woman, identified as Tasahna Josephs, was found with a gunshot wound to her face.

The father of the woman wept openly upon hearing the news.

He said he was at his home when his granddaughter came and told him her mother was dead.

“Come me a come look for her when I hear me granddaughter say me mother dead,” said the father.

“All now me can’t understand why them would a want to do my daughter that, the first of my five children,” said the distraught father as he broke down in tears.

The incident left residents in the area in shock. Sources in the area claim the mother was shot and killed by gunmen.