Woman shot dead near food establishment; cops search for Steven Loop Jamaica

Detectives from the St James Division are currently investigating a shooting incident that resulted in the death of a woman and injury of a man on Monday night.

The incident took place shortly before 9:00 pm on Kent Avenue in the vicinity of a popular food establishment.

The victim has been identified as Deneisha Samuels, also known as Anna, a 20-year-old woman from Warricka Hill, Norwood, St James.

Investigators have identified a person of interest in connection with this homicide:

An individual currently known only by his alias; “Steven”. He’s from Rose Heights, St James, and is believed to be the ex-boyfriend of the deceased.

Steven is being asked to present himself to the St. James Police by midday, Tuesday, February 13, 2024, for questioning.

Reports are that Samuels was overheard having a heated argument with her ex-boyfriend; Steven. He reportedly left the location and returned in a white Toyota Axio motorcar and opened gunfire at Samuels.

Early responding officers from the Barnett Street Police discovered Ms. Samuels with gunshot wounds to her head and upper body. She was immediately transported to Cornwall Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Detectives are appealing to anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward to assist with the ongoing investigation.

They may call police emergency at 119, Crime Stop at 311, Corporate Communications Unit 101-105 Old Hope Road Kingston 6 St. Andrew Tel: (876) 978-2214 (876) 927-4427 Email: [email protected] Jamaica Constabulary Force We Serve, Protect and Reassure Feb.13a.24 the NIB Tip Line at 811 or a police station near to you.

“Your cooperation is crucial in bringing justice for Deneisha Samuels and her family.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force is also urgently reminding everyone to seek to resolve domestic disputes peacefully and amicably. No disagreement or conflict is ever worth the irrevocable act of taking a loved one’s life. It is crucial to remember that there are always healthier, more constructive ways to address and settle differences” a release from the police high command said.

“For those finding it challenging to navigate interpersonal conflicts, we strongly encourage seeking assistance from one of the JCF’s Domestic Violence Intervention Centres island-wide. These centres offer support, guidance, and resources designed to help individuals and families achieve resolution in a safe and supportive environment,” the release stated.