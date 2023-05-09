Woman slapped with multiple charges after interfering in cops search Loop Jamaica

Woman slapped with multiple charges after interfering in cops search
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Jamaica News
A Kingston woman has been arrested and charged with multiple offences after intervening in a police search.

Charged is 35-year-old Kaydean McLeish of Mannings Hill Road, Kingston 8.

Reports are that on May 4 at about 4 pm, officers from the St Andrew North Police Division were conducting a stop-and-search operation in the area.

McLeish then reportedly approached the officers while they were searching three men, holding a pair of scissors in her hand.

She verbally confronted the police, questioning their actions and refusing to drop the pair of scissors when instructed to do so.

The situation escalated when officers attempted to arrest McLeish, who is said to have physically resisted and damaged one of the officer’s uniform in the process.

She was subsequently apprehended and charged with being armed with an offensive weapon, obstructing the police, indecent language, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assaulting the police.

She is scheduled to appear before the St Andrew Parish Court on June 7.

